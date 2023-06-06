Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Domestic help decamps with jewellery from retd judge’s house

Ludhiana: Domestic help decamps with jewellery from retd judge's house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2023

The complainant Jagmohan Singh Chawla, 77, Urban Estate of Dugri stated that they had hired the accused 15 days ago as domestic help following the reference of the domestic help of one of their relatives

Hired 15 days ago, the domestic help of a retired sessions judge decamped with gold and diamond jewellery. The family came to know about it on Sunday and filed a complaint.

ASI Surjit Singh said that an FIR under Section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for her arrest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chawla stated that on May 18, the accused had stolen two diamond bangles and one necklace and fled. She did not return to work after it. On Sunday, they found that the jewellery had been stolen from the house. They found that she had stolen the jewellery.

ASI Surjit Singh said that an FIR under Section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for her arrest.

Sign out