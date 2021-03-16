Domestic help steals cash, jewellery from house in Chandigarh

A woman, who was hired as a domestic help a few days ago, has stolen ₹30,000 cash and gold jewellery from a house in Sector 49, Chandigarh.

In his police complaint, Harsh Tando of Nirvana Society, Sector 49, who is a businessman, stated that the housemaid stole ₹30,000 cash and gold jewellery, including chain, mangalsutra, bracelet, earrings and bangle.

Police said that the accused woman, identified as Pooja, had approached the family a few days back seeking work as domestic help and was hired.

A case under Sections 381 of the IPC has been registered against the woman at Sector 49 police station.

Sector 49 station house officer Surinder Singh said, “Residents should get the police verification done before hiring anyone. The least that can be done is to share their information with the beat staff.”

On March 1, the police had arrested a caretaker for theft in the house of an aged couple in Sector 8, Chandigarh. The theft was committed by two women who had come looking for work as housemaids in Zirakpur.