Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Domestic help steals cash, jewellery from house in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Domestic help steals cash, jewellery from house in Chandigarh

A woman, who was hired as a domestic help a few days ago, has stolen ₹30,000 cash and gold jewellery from a house in Sector 49, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Police verification of the woman was not done upon being hired. (Representational photo)

A woman, who was hired as a domestic help a few days ago, has stolen 30,000 cash and gold jewellery from a house in Sector 49, Chandigarh.

In his police complaint, Harsh Tando of Nirvana Society, Sector 49, who is a businessman, stated that the housemaid stole 30,000 cash and gold jewellery, including chain, mangalsutra, bracelet, earrings and bangle.

Police said that the accused woman, identified as Pooja, had approached the family a few days back seeking work as domestic help and was hired.

A case under Sections 381 of the IPC has been registered against the woman at Sector 49 police station.

Sector 49 station house officer Surinder Singh said, “Residents should get the police verification done before hiring anyone. The least that can be done is to share their information with the beat staff.”

On March 1, the police had arrested a caretaker for theft in the house of an aged couple in Sector 8, Chandigarh. The theft was committed by two women who had come looking for work as housemaids in Zirakpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP