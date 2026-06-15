Don’t allow AAP govt’s good work to come to halt: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called upon the people of Punjab to give chief minister Bhagwant Mann a second consecutive term in the 2027 assembly elections, asserting that the state must not allow the development initiatives undertaken by the AAP government over the past four-and-a-half years to be interrupted.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, along with AAP state president Aman Arora and other leaders, during a roadshow in Mohali on Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

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Addressing a gathering during a thanksgiving roadshow in Mohali, organised to celebrate the party’s victory in the recent municipal elections, Kejriwal said the overwhelming public support received by the AAP government reflected people’s satisfaction with its performance.

“One task remains before us now. We have accomplished a great deal in the last five years, but much work is still pending. Mann must be made chief minister again so that Punjab’s progress continues uninterrupted,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that no government in Punjab’s history had enjoyed such public affection after spending nearly an entire term in office. Drawing a contrast with previous regimes, he alleged that governments led by the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP had lost public trust within a few years of coming to power due to their policies and governance failures.

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{{^usCountry}} He further accused previous governments of pushing Punjab into a period of decline marked by the spread of drug abuse and stalled development. According to him, the Mann-led government had reversed that trend and placed the state back on the path of growth and welfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further accused previous governments of pushing Punjab into a period of decline marked by the spread of drug abuse and stalled development. According to him, the Mann-led government had reversed that trend and placed the state back on the path of growth and welfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the government’s achievements, Kejriwal pointed to free electricity for households, expansion of healthcare services through Aam Aadmi Clinics, health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, improved irrigation facilities, better road infrastructure and uninterrupted daytime power supply for farmers.

Urging party workers and supporters to actively campaign at the grassroots level, he appealed to people to spread awareness about the government’s work and ensure a decisive mandate for AAP in the next assembly elections.

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The CM, who accompanied Kejriwal during the roadshow, described the party’s recent civic poll success as a strong endorsement of the government’s policies and performance. He said Punjab’s traditional political parties had ruled the state for decades while safeguarding their own interests rather than addressing public concerns.

“For years, power remained confined to a select political circle. The people of Punjab have now chosen honest and transparent governance and rejected politics based on self-interest,” Mann said.

The CM highlighted several welfare and development initiatives undertaken by his government. He stated that more than 90% of households in Punjab were receiving free electricity, while the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana was providing cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh annually to resident families. He also referred to the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, under which financial assistance would be provided directly to women beneficiaries.

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On the agricultural front, Mann said Punjab had utilised 96% of its available canal water during the current season, laid nearly 14,000 kilometres of watercourses and released 21,000 cusecs of water to support farmers. He added that efforts to strengthen irrigation infrastructure and improve groundwater recharge were producing encouraging results across the state.

Mann also took aim at opposition leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, claiming that the public had repeatedly rejected opposition parties and continued to stand firmly with the AAP government.

Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Aman Arora, Malvinder Singh Kang and Kulwant Singh, participated in the roadshow.