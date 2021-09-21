Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don't approach higher offices for redress of grievance: J&K admn to government employees
Don’t approach higher offices for redress of grievance: J&K admn to government employees

The government employees have been asked by J&K admn to follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redress of their genuine grievances
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:01 AM IST
In a fresh order issued by commissioner/secretary Manoj Dwivedi (above), employees have been warned against bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices like the President’s, PMO, lieutenant governor’s secretariat or chief secretary for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters (Sourced (Twitter))

The UT administration has asked the government employees not to approach the higher offices for the redress of their grievances.

In a fresh order issued by commissioner/secretary Manoj Dwivedi, employees have been warned against bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices like the President and Prime Minister’s offices, lieutenant governor’s secretariat or chief secretary for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters.

“It has been observed that some officers/officials working in various government departments of the Jammu and Kashmir are bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices such as that of the President, PMO, L-G’s secretariat and the office of the chief secretary for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters,” the order said.

The order warned that employees violating the orders will face action.

“These acts being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, have been viewed seriously by the authorities,” said the order.

The government employees have been asked to follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal of their genuine grievances.

“Any violation of these instructions by any employee will invite strict disciplinary action,” the order added.

