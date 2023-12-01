Doraha encounter: Scooter used by slain gangsters had fake number plates: Police

Strap: Cops found that the registration number originally belonged to a motorcycle. Two days after two gangsters, Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju Bahman, and Shubham alias Gopi, were killed in an encounter in Ludhiana, the police found that the scooter used by them had fake number plates installed on it. The police found that the registration number originally belonged to a motorcycle.

The police on Friday contacted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking information about the owner of the scooter. The police found that the number plates installed on the scooter were fake. The police sent the engine number and chassis number of the scooter to trace the owner. The police suspected that the scooter was stolen.

They were escaping on a scooter when the police intercepted them and asked them to surrender on Wednesday evening. The accused had opened fire on the police injuring one ASI. The police retaliated and gunned down both of them. Later, the police recovered the scooter.

On Friday, the members of Bahadurke Textile and Knitwear Association met commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Tarun Jain Bawa, president of the association, said that the encounter sent a strong and clear message to the criminals that they would meet the same fate if they executed crime in the city.

He added that earlier the labourers were being targeted by the miscreants who robbed them of cash and mobiles. After that, the police should increase vigil in the areas.

The commissioner of police said that the police will ensure safety and security of industrialists and labourers.

The autopsy reports of two gangsters who were killed during an encounter with Ludhiana police on Wednesday have revealed that both have received a total of eight bullet injuries.

A senior doctor, who was part of the panel conducting the autopsies, revealed that Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju Bahman received a total of six bullet injuries, including shots to the head, hand, stomach, and leg. The other gangster, Shubham alias Gopi, suffered two bullet injuries, one to the head and another to the stomach.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that after the completion of the autopsies, both families claimed the bodies of the gangsters. The cremations took place on Friday under tight security.

