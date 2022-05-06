Double murder in Ludhiana | Daughter in shock, says catch my parents’ killer

Devastated after losing her elderly parents in a gruesome double murder on Wednesday night, the victims’ inconsolable daughter kept imploring the cops to catch her parents’ murderer over and over again in a broken voice.

“Pakad lo (catch them)...” Rimpy feebly murmured to the police officers, who wanted to ask her a few questions about her parents’ murder, which sent shock waves through the city. Unable to come to grips with her parents’ heinous murder, she kept weeping despite friends, neighbours and relatives attempts to console her. The victims’ heartbroken daughter said her parents were planning to visit her brother in Scotland on May 17.

Victim’s last words: “Beta, please sit inside, we will talk...”

Rimpy, who had been on the phone with her father when the assailant entered the house, said, “My father had come to visit me at my in-laws’ house in BRS Nagar, Block 1, earlier that day. I was on the phone with him when the killer entered the house,” she said.

“My father knew the assailant. I heard him say, ‘Beta, please sit inside, we will talk...’ after which the man launched his murderous attack,” Rimpy said.

The victims, Sukhdev Singh Lote, 66, a retired income tax officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 64, were brutally hacked to death at their home in Ludhiana’s posh Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar by “a turbaned man who was known to the family.” The couple’s bereaved sons, who live in Canada and Scotland, are expected to arrive on Friday, after which the victims’ last rites will be performed.

Even as a pall of gloom descended on House 274-D in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar (BRS), panic spread in the area as the gory particulars of the murder started doing the rounds. “Crimes are on the rise in the area. Snatching and thefts are routine, but now a couple has been brutally murdered,” a resident of BRS Nagar said, on condition of anonymity.

After visiting the crime scene late at night, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma visited the spot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi.The commissioner and MLA offered their condolences to the family members.

Police, ambulance helplines were busy: Neighbour

One of the murdered couple’s neighbours, who was among the first to find the mutilated bodies, said they were unable to call an ambulance or the police as both the helplines were busy.

The couple’s neighbour, Gagandeep Singh, said, “After I was unable to reach the police on phone, I went to the Sarabha Nagar police station,a and informed the cops of the double murder.”

“The helpline operator attended our call and sounded an alert much later. Had the operator attended our call on time, perhaps the accused could have been caught,” he said.

While Sukhdev Singh, a retired income tax officer, had already died by the time the neighbours arrived, his wife, Gurmeet Kaur, was struggling for life. “The ambulance operator told me that it will take 30 minutes to reach the spot as they were attending to a patient in Mullanpur Dakha. Meanwhile, Gurmeet succumbed to her injuries,” he added.

Neighbour followed the murderer

A neighbour of the murdered couple, Daljit Singh Tuli, 62, saw a turbaned man scaling the wall of the murdered couple’s house. Tuli said, “At 9.15pm, I took my dog out for a walk and noticed some commotion at the house of my neighbours – Sukhdev Singh Lote, 66, a retired income tax officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 64. I knew that Gurmeet was keeping unwell, and reasoned that she may be facing some health issues. I decided to check on them, but first left my dog at home,” he said.

“When I re-emerged, I saw a turbaned man scaling their wall. I called out to him, and asked him to stop, but he kept walking. I followed the man for some distance, before deciding to return and check on Sukhdev and Gurmeet.The man did not run, but kept walking till he reached the main road,” said Tuli.

Another neighbour, Pawan Deora, heard the couple scream and rushed to their house. “I found them lying dead.Their bodies had been mutilated, and their fingers chopped.”