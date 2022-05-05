Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Double murder shocks posh Ludhiana colony
chandigarh news

Double murder shocks posh Ludhiana colony

Elderly couple brutally hacked to death in a posh colony in Ludhiana, were staying alone; cops are scanning CCTV camera footage for clues
The incident occurred at the house right opposite the lane adjoining Baba Isher Singh Public School in the D-block of the locality. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a cold-blooded murder in Ludhiana’s posh Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, a retired income tax officer and his wife were hacked to death by an unidentified man late in the evening on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the house right opposite the lane adjoining Baba Isher Singh Public School in the D-block of the locality. The couple has been identified as Sukhdev Singh Lote (66), a retired income tax officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (64). The neighbours rushed to their house after hearing their screams at 8.30 pm.

Nearby residents witnessed commotion from the house and spotted a man scaling the wall of the house to escape.

The couple’s two sons are settled abroad and they used to stay alone. Their daughter is married in the same locality and was on phone with her mother when the incident occurred. Pawan Deora, a neighbour who was the first to hear their screams, said he entered the house and found the bodies badly mutilated with fingers chopped.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage installed in neighbouring houses. Neighbours said there was no full-time domestic help. Loud wails of the couple’s daughter could be heard coming out of the house. The incident has created a panic in the area. The couple was scheduled to fly to Scotland to be with their son in 10 days.

