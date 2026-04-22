Double OTP system comes up in Gurugram, Panchkula

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that double OTP (one time password) system has been implemented on a pilot basis in Gurugram and Panchkula. The initiative, launched in collaboration with HDFC Bank, is aimed at protecting the elderly people from cyber crimes and digital arrest.

Officials say this initiative has emerged as an effective solution to tackle the rising cyber crimes (HT FILE)

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Under this system, an OTP is sent not only to an elderly person but also to his/her close relation. The bank transaction is completed only after both OTPs are entered.

A police spokesperson said that as per the direction of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the progress of the innovative double OTP and dual authentication system was reviewed and strategies to expand it across the state were discussed.

Officials from HDFC Bank informed that this initiative has emerged as an effective solution to tackle the rising cyber crimes, especially “digital arrest” frauds, fake investment schemes and impersonation cases.

The meeting was chaired by ADGP (cyber) Shibash Kabiraj and was attended by superintendent of police (cyber) Mayank Gupta, along with other senior officers of the department.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior representatives from nine leading banks—Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Yes Bank—participated in the meeting. During the session, officials from HDFC Bank gave a presentation explaining the technical aspects, functioning and implementation model of the double OTP system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior representatives from nine leading banks—Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Yes Bank—participated in the meeting. During the session, officials from HDFC Bank gave a presentation explaining the technical aspects, functioning and implementation model of the double OTP system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The presentation highlighted that in most cyber fraud cases, criminals do not technically hack accounts but instead manipulate victims—especially senior citizens—through fear, pressure and deception to obtain OTPs. In such scenarios, the traditional OTP system proves ineffective, while the double OTP system addresses this gap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presentation highlighted that in most cyber fraud cases, criminals do not technically hack accounts but instead manipulate victims—especially senior citizens—through fear, pressure and deception to obtain OTPs. In such scenarios, the traditional OTP system proves ineffective, while the double OTP system addresses this gap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the first step, a standard OTP is sent to the senior citizen’s mobile number. In the second step, an additional OTP or confirmation call is sent to a trusted contact (family member/friend) nominated by the account holder. The transaction is completed only after verification at both levels,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the first step, a standard OTP is sent to the senior citizen’s mobile number. In the second step, an additional OTP or confirmation call is sent to a trusted contact (family member/friend) nominated by the account holder. The transaction is completed only after verification at both levels,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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“This system introduces a protective pause during transactions, helping prevent fraud in suspicious situations. This initiative has been introduced for individuals above 60 years of age and is planned to be gradually expanded.”

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