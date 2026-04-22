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Double OTP system comes up in Gurugram, Panchkula

Pilot project implemented in both districts; under this system, an OTP is sent not only to an elderly person but also to his/her close relation; bank transactions are completed only after both OTPs are entered

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that double OTP (one time password) system has been implemented on a pilot basis in Gurugram and Panchkula. The initiative, launched in collaboration with HDFC Bank, is aimed at protecting the elderly people from cyber crimes and digital arrest.

Officials say this initiative has emerged as an effective solution to tackle the rising cyber crimes (HT FILE)

Under this system, an OTP is sent not only to an elderly person but also to his/her close relation. The bank transaction is completed only after both OTPs are entered.

A police spokesperson said that as per the direction of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the progress of the innovative double OTP and dual authentication system was reviewed and strategies to expand it across the state were discussed.

Officials from HDFC Bank informed that this initiative has emerged as an effective solution to tackle the rising cyber crimes, especially “digital arrest” frauds, fake investment schemes and impersonation cases.

The meeting was chaired by ADGP (cyber) Shibash Kabiraj and was attended by superintendent of police (cyber) Mayank Gupta, along with other senior officers of the department.

“This system introduces a protective pause during transactions, helping prevent fraud in suspicious situations. This initiative has been introduced for individuals above 60 years of age and is planned to be gradually expanded.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Double OTP system comes up in Gurugram, Panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Double OTP system comes up in Gurugram, Panchkula
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