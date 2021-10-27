Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dozen houses gutted in fire in remote Malana village of Himachal
chandigarh news

Dozen houses gutted in fire in remote Malana village of Himachal

Villagers struggled to control the blaze that spread fast on windy night; Kullu authorities send relief
The fire raging through houses in the remote village of Malana in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 12:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

At least 12 houses were destroyed and three partially damaged when a fire broke out in the remote village of Malana in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh late on Tuesday.

Village pradhan Raju Ram said one person was injured while putting out the blaze, which started in an old wooden structure and spread fast to adjoining houses due to windy conditions.

Soon after the Kullu district administration was informed, a team of firefighters was rushed to the village that lacks road connectivity.

“Villagers struggled to control the fire. It took us hours but we managed by early in the morning,” said Roop Lal, a resident of Dharaberh in Malana panchayat.

“The fire has been brought under control,” said State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokta.

Teams have been sent to the village with relief material for the affected families.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

At least half of Malana village, including the temple of the presiding deity, Jamdagni Rishi or Jamlu Devta, was reduced to ashes in a fire in January 2008.

