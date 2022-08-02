Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted his resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister’s office (CMO).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had asked him to meet him personally when he had tendered his resignation on Saturday, a day after was forced to lie on a dirty bed at the varsity by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra .

The meeting with the CM was to take place on Monday, however, Dr Bahadur confirmed he received no communication from the CMO.

“I haven’t got any call for the meeting so far. Also, I couldn’t receive many calls as I am down with viral and have also given samples for a Covid test,” the V-C said.

As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister’s behaviour.

On Friday, a video clip of the incident had started circulating on social media, purportedly showing health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra placing a hand on the eminent surgeon’s shoulder while pointing towards the “damaged and dirty condition” of the mattress in the hospital’s skin department and later forcing him to lie down on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile on Monday, another clip of the minister’s visit went viral in which the minister was seen scolding the V-C over the overgrown grass on varsity campus.

The minister was also seemingly being prompted by AAP’s Jaitio MLA Amolakh Singh.

Jauramajra’s phone remained switched off after the incident. His personal staff too didn’t respond to the repeated calls.

The CMO too could not confirm if the V-C was invited by Mann on Monday. CM’s additional principal secretary A Venu Prasad couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Another senior official said the CM may take a call on meeting the V-C in a day or two. “As Dr Raj Bahadur has undergone Covid test, any appointment with him will depend on the outcome of the Covid test,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON