Dr Surjit Singh takes over as PGIMER officiating director

Paediatrics department head Dr Surjit Singh took over as the officiating director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here on Monday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare appointed him as officiating director after Dr Jagat Ram retired on Sunday after serving a tenure of four years and seven months.

“Professor Surjit Singh has been given the charge for a period of six months or till such time a regular director is appointed, whichever is earliest”, the letter from the Union ministry read.

After completing his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, Dr Singh joined PGIMER as a resident doctor in 1984. He specialises in paediatric rheumatology, especially the Kawasaki disease, and primary immunodeficiency diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said, “PGIMER is facing the challenge of an increased patient load from other states. Emergencies are running at double their capacity, especially at a time when dengue and malaria cases are prevalent. Out-patient departments are also treating over 8,000 people per day. Since Covid is now ebbing, the institute’s focus will be to scale up the non-Covid facilities which have been hampered since last one-and-a half-year.”

Seniority bypassed

This year, the senior-most professor has not been given the officiating charge of director. Dean (academics) professor GD Puri; and dean (research) and medical superintendent professor AK Gupta had seniority, but were not picked by the Union ministry as they are both set to superannuate in next two to eight months.

It will take another three to four months for the Union ministry and appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) to select the next director of the institute.