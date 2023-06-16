Dr Mittal appointed new VC of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Jalandhar

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appointed Dr Susheel Mittal as the vice-chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar.

Mittal has been appointed V-C for a period of three years (HT Photo)

Mittal has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of office. He was selected by the governor after he interviewed the three candidates shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee, official sources said. The board of governors of IKGPU had given approval to the three shortlisted candidates. The technical education department received 38 applications for the post. The VC’s post had been lying vacant since April 2021 with the secretary of the department holding the charge.

Mittal did his doctorate in Chemistry from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in 1986. He is a Chartered Chemist (CChem), fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London (UK) and a member of the Advisory Board/Editorial Board of many international and national journals of repute. Presently, he is serving as vice-chancellor of SBS State University, Gurdaspur (since November 2021) while he earlier served at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and held positions such as deputy director, dean (Research & Sponsored Projects), head of School of Chemistry, according to an official release. He has published more than 135 research papers in international and national refereed journals.

