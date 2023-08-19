Draft conversion policy for Chandigarh’s Industrial Area to be ready in a week

The Administrator’s Advisory Council, during its meeting held on Friday, assured that the draft conversion policy for city’s Industrial Areas will be formulated within a week. The draft policy allows B2C activities in Chandigarh’s Industrial Areas. (HT Photo)

This marked the council’s first meeting after its reconstitution in December of last year. Comprising 60 members, the council plays a crucial role in advising the Chandigarh administration on the city’s development issues.

While presiding over the council meeting at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit stated that UT will permit business-to-consumer (B2C) activities within Industrial Areas and the draft policy will be prepared within a week.

According to sources, the draft policy allows B2C activities in Industrial Areas. Such activities, though prohibited under the Chandigarh Master Plan, were first allowed in the Conversion Policy of 2005, but then withdrawn in 2008.

Approval was also granted for renaming the Industrial Area to the “Chandigarh Industrial and Business Park”.

The administrator also gave assurance that no individuals will be evicted during the ongoing survey being conducted in rehabilitation colonies. Other matters discussed during the meeting encompassed the formulation of distinct building bylaws for villages to regulate their development, inclusion of a water body within each neighbourhood park and establishment of water recharge wells.

The chairpersons of the council’s 10 standing committees — education, health, urban infrastructure, social welfare, law and order, sports, transportation, culture, environment, and peripheral area development — reflected upon their prior achievements and put forward new recommendations.

The education committee advocated for increased student participation in the “Zero Carbon, Meri Pahal” initiative. Efforts to enrol children without standard documents like Aadhaar cards were highlighted, alongside the promotion of carpooling among parents.

ALSO IN FOCUS

New bylaws for villages

Following concerns raised by city mayor Anup Gupta regarding the Lal Dora (red line), particularly concerning temporary water connections for residents living outside this demarcation and house height regulations, the UT administrator sought solutions aligned with existing rules. The administrator instructed the civic body to formulate new bylaws for villages, as the existing ones (intended for the sectors of Chandigarh) cannot be directly applied to the villages.

Water bodies in parks

The environment committee emphasised the importance of water recharge wells and extensive tree planting. Consequently, it was decided that water bodies will be established in the city’s public parks, wherever feasible, to replenish the groundwater. Rainwater harvesting systems will also be installed in these parks. The administrator suggested involving university students and teachers in addressing the issue of single-use plastic in markets.

No displacement post rehabilitation colonies’ survey

In relation to the survey of rehabilitation colonies conducted by the Chandigarh Estate Office, the administrator assured that residents will not be displaced or removed subsequent to the survey. Purohit underscored the need for prompt action and compassion towards vulnerable sections. Mayor Anup Gupta reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We are not displacing anyone. This survey is meant to gather information about the residents in a particular colony, including the new ones. I am reiterating that it is not for relocation.”

New hospitals in Maloya and Dhanas

The health committee detailed plans to synchronise medical procurement among key hospitals and confirmed the initiation of work on 50-bed hospitals in Maloya and Dhanas.