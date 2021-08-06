Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drag-flicker Rupinder’s family rejoices in pride as India win bronze in hockey
chandigarh news

Drag-flicker Rupinder’s family rejoices in pride as India win bronze in hockey

Rupinder comes from a humble background. His family owns a small house, while his younger brother Amarbir Singh runs a small business in Faridkot
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The family of 30-year-old drag flick specialist, Rupinder Pal Singh, who scored a goal from a penalty stroke, was on cloud nine as the Indian men’s hockey team clinched an Olympic bronze medal.

Rupinder’s family members along with neighbours gathered at his house in Faridkot to watch the match. The moment India won the match, it was an emotional moment for his family, especially for his mother Sukhwinder Kaur. They celebrated the proud moment by distributing “laddoos”.

Rupinder comes from a humble background. His family owns a small house, while his younger brother Amarbir Singh runs a small business in the city.

Rupinder’s father Harinder Singh said his son has brought laurels to the country. “Rupinder was just six when he started playing hockey and never looked back. I always knew that one day he will do us and the nation proud, said the elated father.

Amarbir said the financial condition of their family was not good. “Despite this, my father always supported Rupinder for the game,” he said.

Rupinder’s mother said: “Kids have done a lot of hard work to achieve this, but I am thankful to God with whose blessings they were able to pull this,” she added.

Later, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Rupinder’s house to congratulate the family . “Proud of the Indian hockey team. Rupinder scored a goal to confirm bronze for India and to achieve a long-awaited victory,” he said.

