Draw of lots held for 96 temporary green cracker licenses across Chandigarh

The office of the deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, on Monday conducted a draw of lots for the issuance of temporary licences for the sale of only Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) certified green crackers in view of the upcoming Diwali festival. The draw was held at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Chandigarh, at 4 pm.

A total of 4,100 applications were received through the online portal for the allotment of these stalls. (HT)

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A total of 96 stalls have been earmarked at 13 identified sites across the city. These include 15 stalls at Dussehra Ground, Sector 43; 11 at the open ground adjoining the Old Rehri Market, Sector 46; five at the open space in Sector 33-C; five near the temple in Sector 37-C; six in front of Gujarat Bhawan, Sector 24; five at Sabzi Mandi Ground, Sector 29; five at the open ground behind Nanaksar Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 28; five at Dussehra Ground near RBI Colony, Sector 30; 10 at Sabzi Mandi Ground, Ramdarbar; 12 at the open ground near the Fire Station Office, Manimajra; seven at the open Sabzi Mandi Ground near Ryan International Public School, Sector 49; five at Ramleela Ground near the Community Centre, Sector 40; and five at the open ground in Dhanas.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 4,100 applications were received through the online portal for the allotment of these stalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 4,100 applications were received through the online portal for the allotment of these stalls. {{/usCountry}}

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Only CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers will be permitted for sale at the allotted sites, in accordance with environmental norms aimed at reducing air and noise pollution during the festive season.

The UT administration has appealed to residents and traders to comply with the prescribed guidelines and purchase or sell only certified green crackers to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali.