Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Driver killed as taxi falls into Mandi gorge

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 21, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The deceased taxi driver was identified as Bhupendra Kumar, a resident of Dhar Jarol village in Janjheli, Thunag tehsil in Mandi

A 20-year-old taxi driver was killed after his vehicle fell into a 200-metre gorge near Sarachi in Seraj area of Himachal’s Mandi district on Tuesday, police said.

Mangled remains of the car after the accident in Mandi on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
The deceased was identified as Bhupendra Kumar, a resident of Dhar Jarol village in Janjheli, Thunag tehsil in Mandi. According to reports, the incident occurred around 1 am when Singh was returning home after dropping off passengers in Pandoh.

According to the information available, Bhupendra had gone to Pandoh on Monday to drop off a passenger. While returning via Kalhani, he lost control over the vehicle, which led to the mishap.

After hearing the crash sound, locals rushed to the site. However, by the time they reached the vehicle and pulled the victim out, he was dead.

Police later sent the body for a postmortem, after which it was handed over to the family. A probe was launched to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
