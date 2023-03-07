Dropped by drone: 2.6 kg heroin seized at border in Rajasthan, 2 Punjab men detained

Jaipur

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 2.6 kg of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan at the International Border in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning and detained two persons from Punjab who arrived to receive the packet.

According to the BSF , surveillance was kept in the area on the basis of a tip-off. BSF personnel saw a drone dropping a packet at Ghadsana of Sriganganagar district and they fired at it.

About 2.6 kg of heroin was recovered from the packet. Ringu alias Harjinder and Sandeep, both residents of Fazilka in Punjab, who came to collect the packet, were caught and handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning.

NCB officials are interrogating both the suspects to find out the packet’s handler, officials said.

Ghadsana SHO Jitendra Swami said that the BSF tried to capture the drone by firing at it but it returned. Two residents of Punjab were caught and handed over to NCB for questioning, he added.