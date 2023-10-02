Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug accused flees as Shimla cops stop in Chandigarh for tyre repair

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Arrested in a drug case, a Delhi resident made good his escape while cops from the Shimla Police stopped to get a punctured tyre repaired in Chandigarh.

ASI Karam Singh and constable Manish of Shimla Police tried to locate Chauhan and on failing, lodged an official complaint with the Manimajra police. (Getty Images)

The accused, Vivek Chauhan of Madangir, Phase 2, south Delhi, was nabbed from the national capital in an NDPS case on Saturday and was being taken to Shimla.

On the way, a tyre of the police vehicle got punctured at night. Thus, the cops stopped at the motor market in Manimajra for repairs, when Chauhan slipped away.

ASI Karam Singh and constable Manish of Shimla Police tried to locate Chauhan and on failing, lodged an official complaint with the Manimajra police.

Manimajra police have booked the absconding accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to nab him.

