Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, in-laws by setting them afire in Jalandhar

JALANDHAR : Upset over his wife’s refusal to return home from her parents’ place, a 30-year-old drug addict allegedly burnt the woman, her two children from her first marriage and his in-laws to death while they were asleep at the Mehatpur area of Jalandhar on Tuesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was accompanied by his four aides, said the police. Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said the accused, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Khurshedpur village in Ludhiana, is absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him.

According to the first information report (FIR), Kuldeep entered his in-laws house in the wee hours of Tuesday when they were asleep and poured petrol on his wife Paramjit Kaur, 28, her daughter Arshdeep and son Anmol, aged 8 and 5, respectively, her father Surjan Singh, 50, and mother, Jogindero bai, 49, and set them ablaze. He locked the door from outside and fled.

While Jogindero and Arshdeep died on the spot, neighbours took Surjan, Paramjit and Anmol to Nakodar civil hospital from where they were referred to Jalandhar civil hospital. They all died during treatment, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Mehatpur police station on the statement of Lakhwinder Singh, younger brother of Surjan Singh.

The FIR said that the accused married Paramjit a year ago. It was their second marriage. Paramjit had returned to her parents’ house a month after her marriage alleging torture. The village panchayat had also tried to resolve the dispute, but to no avail. However, no police complaint was lodged.

Kuldeep had been trying to convince Paramjit to return home but she kept refusing. Kuldeep even threaten to kill the family, said the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}