‘Contraband’ seized at Attari integrated check post; sent for examination

A packet of suspected drug contraband was recovered from the Attari integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Afghanistan via Pakistan, on Monday.

Sources said one Sarabjit Singh, who was operating the weighing scale at the ICP, told the Customs officials that the packet was thrown towards him by a driver of a Pakistan truck carrying fresh fruits. The driver has been identified as Mohammad Hayat.

The recovered contraband, apparently heroin weighing around 288 gm, was sent for examination to a laboratory by the Customs officials.

The driver was questioned, but allowed to go back as there was no evidence against him, said sources.

An official aware of the development said, “No one was arrested in the case. The allegations against the truck driver were not found to be correct when we examined our closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.”

The Customs officials are investigating the case, said sources.

