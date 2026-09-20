Drug control raids 3 Chandigarh chemist shops, seizes illegal medicines

Three chemist shops in Chandigarh have come under the scanner of the drugs control wing after officials seized medicines containing pregabalin, tramadol and codeine during inspections carried out over three consecutive days.

The seized capsules and syrups. (HT Photo)

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The action began on September 16 at Sai Medical Agency in Sector 40, where inspectors seized 820 pregabalin-containing capsules. The firm could not produce purchase and sale records for the medicines when asked.

A day later, officials inspected Sood Medical Store in Sector 41, recovering 120 capsules and 35 bottles of cough syrup containing tramadol and codeine. The shop too failed to produce the required records.

The third inspection was conducted on September 18 at around 10pm at Rai Medicos in Sector 23-C, with the anti-narcotics task force accompanying the drugs control Wing. Officials seized another 800 capsules containing pregabalin and codeine phosphate, besides three bottles of cough syrup. Purchase and sale records were again not produced.

Across the three operations, officials seized a total of 1,720 capsules and 38 bottles of cough syrup.

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{{^usCountry}} The medicines seized are considered prone to misuse. The drugs controller, Chandigarh, is now issuing show-cause notices to the three firms. The department said inspections and enforcement action against possible misuse of pharmaceutical drugs would continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medicines seized are considered prone to misuse. The drugs controller, Chandigarh, is now issuing show-cause notices to the three firms. The department said inspections and enforcement action against possible misuse of pharmaceutical drugs would continue. {{/usCountry}}

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