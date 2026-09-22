Drug fight should start from Gujarat’s Mundra Port, not Punjab: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, while responding to BJP president Nitin Nabin’s remarks on the party’s anti-drug campaign in Punjab, said the fight against drugs should begin from Gujarat’s Mundra Port.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (ANI Video Grab)

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“The fight against drugs should not start from Punjab, but from Mundra Port,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Nabin, in a post on X on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that the fight against drugs should begin from the soil of Punjab as the state’s youth and its future were at risk.

“If you care even a tiny bit about Punjab, then stop the drugs coming from Gujarat,” Kejriwal said in his post.

The Punjab assembly elections are scheduled for February 2027.

On September 17, the BJP launched its ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Pathankot, with Nabin flagging off the first of four statewide anti-drug yatras from Ekta Sthal. The 13-day campaign will cover around 4,000 km across all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab to create awareness about drug abuse, particularly among the youth, according to BJP sources. The four yatras will culminate in a rally in Jalandhar on September 30, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the gathering.

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