Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug money linked to August 26 heroin seizure recovered from Rajouri: DGP
chandigarh news

Drug money linked to August 26 heroin seizure recovered from Rajouri: DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police in a joint search operation with the Indian Army on Tuesday recovered ₹1.64 crore drug money from Rajouri
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The drug money is allegedly linked to the seizure of 17Kg heroin on August 26, 2021, from Amritsar-based Ranjit Singh alias Sonu. (HT Photo)

Acting on the leads provided by the Punjab Police, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police in a joint search operation with the Indian Army on Tuesday recovered 1.64 crore drug money from Rajouri district in J&K, a press release from Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta said.

The drug money is allegedly linked to the seizure of 17Kg heroin on August 26, 2021, from Amritsar-based Ranjit Singh alias Sonu.

Gupta said during interrogation, Sonu revealed that he picked the consignment from Nowshera area of J&K from drug suppliers Sikander Hayyat, Mansur Hussain and Zaffar Hussain.

“A police team was sent to Nowshera and with the support of J&K Police, Sikandar and Zaffar were arrested on August 29, 2021. On the disclosures of Sikandar and Zafar, police recovered 29.5 lakh drug money from their home in Nowshera,” the DGP said. During interrogation, the duo revealed about the drug money lying with Manzur Hussain at his premises. “The J&K Police along with Indian Army launched a search operation and recovered 1,64,70,600 from Manzur’s house. Efforts are on to arrest Manzur,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Sonu, during his initial interrogation, had also exposed the jail-link, revealing that he had picked the consignment on the instructions of Ranjit Singh alias Rana of Patti in Tarn Taran (currently lodged in Faridkot Jail) and Malkeet Singh alias Laddu (lodged in Muktsar jail).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PTU skill institute work back on track as govt remits 11-crore map clearance fee

Hurting religious sentiments: HC confirms anticipatory bail to BJP leader Sukhpal Sran

Panel formed to look into Delhi Police ‘atrocities’ on farmers, youth submits report

Generous in spirit, caring to the core, he defined success
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP