Drug money linked to August 26 heroin seizure recovered from Rajouri: DGP

Acting on the leads provided by the Punjab Police, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police in a joint search operation with the Indian Army on Tuesday recovered ₹1.64 crore drug money from Rajouri district in J&K, a press release from Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta said.

The drug money is allegedly linked to the seizure of 17Kg heroin on August 26, 2021, from Amritsar-based Ranjit Singh alias Sonu.

Gupta said during interrogation, Sonu revealed that he picked the consignment from Nowshera area of J&K from drug suppliers Sikander Hayyat, Mansur Hussain and Zaffar Hussain.

“A police team was sent to Nowshera and with the support of J&K Police, Sikandar and Zaffar were arrested on August 29, 2021. On the disclosures of Sikandar and Zafar, police recovered ₹29.5 lakh drug money from their home in Nowshera,” the DGP said. During interrogation, the duo revealed about the drug money lying with Manzur Hussain at his premises. “The J&K Police along with Indian Army launched a search operation and recovered ₹1,64,70,600 from Manzur’s house. Efforts are on to arrest Manzur,” he said.

Sonu, during his initial interrogation, had also exposed the jail-link, revealing that he had picked the consignment on the instructions of Ranjit Singh alias Rana of Patti in Tarn Taran (currently lodged in Faridkot Jail) and Malkeet Singh alias Laddu (lodged in Muktsar jail).