Drug peddler escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

A man, arrested for drug peddling on Friday, escaped the Siar police post after shoving an assistant sub-inspector on Saturday.

After the incident, the Malaud police lodged an FIR against Lukman of Albelpura village of Mandi Ahmadgarh, who, along with his accomplice Shehzad Ali, was arrested for drug peddling on August 6.

They were produced before the court on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody for questioning.

ASI Tarvinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Lukman and Shehzad were brought to the Siar police post for questioning at the time of the incident.

In the afternoon, when ASI Parminder Singh and ASI Harbans Singh were taking them to the mess, Lukman pushed the latter and fled, he added.

A case under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Lukman. A hunt is on to nab him.