Mohali: Drug peddler gets 10-year of rigorous imprisonment

A local court has sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for peddling banned habit-forming tablets and cough syrup. The court of additional district and session judge Sandeep Kumar Singla convicted Vineet Rana, a resident of village Togan in Mullanpur and fined him ₹1 lakh.

According to the case, the police arrested Vineet on June 27, 2020, from Mullanpur and recovered 110 bottles of banned cough syrup and 22,440 banned tablets.

The counsel for prosecution Prithvi Brar said that STF laid a naka to arrest anti-social elements at Majra T-point and police stopped a white Mahindra Bolero coming from the Chandigarh side. The accused was arrested and booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.