Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Drug peddler gets 10-year of rigorous imprisonment

Mohali: Drug peddler gets 10-year of rigorous imprisonment

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 22, 2023 12:06 AM IST

According to the case, the police arrested Vineet on June 27, 2020, from Mullanpur and recovered 110 bottles of banned cough syrup and 22,440 banned tablets

A local court has sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for peddling banned habit-forming tablets and cough syrup. The court of additional district and session judge Sandeep Kumar Singla convicted Vineet Rana, a resident of village Togan in Mullanpur and fined him 1 lakh.

The counsel for prosecution Prithvi Brar said that STF laid a naka to arrest anti-social elements at Majra T-point and police stopped a white Mahindra Bolero coming from the Chandigarh side. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the case, the police arrested Vineet on June 27, 2020, from Mullanpur and recovered 110 bottles of banned cough syrup and 22,440 banned tablets.

The counsel for prosecution Prithvi Brar said that STF laid a naka to arrest anti-social elements at Majra T-point and police stopped a white Mahindra Bolero coming from the Chandigarh side. The accused was arrested and booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP