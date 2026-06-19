Drug peddler held in Pulwama; vehicle attached under NDPS Act in Ganderbal

In continuation of its drug free Jammu and Kashmir campaign, Police have arrested one alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district, and attached a vehicle of a drug peddler worth ₹3.50 lakh under the NDPS Act in Ganderbal.

In another operation, Ashmuqam police acted on information regarding the alleged concealment of narcotic substances at a residential house in the Ashmuqam area. An FIR was registered, and investigation was taken up. (File)

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Officials said that J&K Police achieved a major success in separate anti-narcotics operations conducted in Tral, Pulwama and Ashmuqam, Anantnag areas, resulting in the arrest of one drug peddler and seizure of over 7 kilograms of poppy straw.

“In the first operation, a police party of PS Tral, intercepted one individual identified as Mohd Sultan Sofi , of Dadasara, Tral. During the search, 1 kilogram and 165 grams of poppy straw was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesperson said.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Tral police station under the relevant sections of law.

In another operation, Ashmuqam police acted on information regarding the alleged concealment of narcotic substances at a residential house in the Ashmuqam area. An FIR was registered, and investigation was taken up.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the course of investigation, a search of the premises belonging to Mst. Fatima, of Amad, led to the recovery and seizure of 5.960 kilogram of poppy straw in accordance with legal procedures,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the course of investigation, a search of the premises belonging to Mst. Fatima, of Amad, led to the recovery and seizure of 5.960 kilogram of poppy straw in accordance with legal procedures,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigations in both cases are underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and to identify any forward or backward linkages associated with the illegal narcotics network.

Meanwhile, continuing its drive against drug trafficking under the “100 Days Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan”, police in Ganderbal have attached a vehicle worth approximately ₹3.50 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Arshid Shafi Bhat, involved in a case registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Ganderbal police.