Drug peddler nabbed with 1.25kg heroin in Ludhiana

The police team recovered 1.25 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 47 empty pouches from a bag which the accused was carrying
A team of the special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: A team of the special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana.

The accused has been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Manna (40), of MIG Colony near. He was arrested from Surjit Colony at 33 Feet Road following a tip-off.

STF, Ludhiana range, DSP Devinder Kumar said police received a tip-off that the accused were leaving from the residence of his friend Rajwant Kaur, alias Komal, of Surjit Colony for supplying heroin to his customers. The team laid a trap and nabbed the accused, he said.

“The team also carried out a search in the house but the woman fled. As of now her involvement is not clear,” said inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF, Ludhiana range.

He said that the team recovered 1.25 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 47 empty pouches from a bag which the accused was carrying.

A case under Section 21 of NDPS Act has been registered against Narinder at STF police station in Mohali.

