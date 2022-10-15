Drug peddler’s properties demolished in Karnal

: The district authorities on Friday demolished two illegal properties, including a service station, owned by a drug peddler in Karnal.

According to the district town planner (DTP) RS Bath, these illegally constructed properties, spread over 150 square yards, in Ram Nagar locality of the city, belonged to a drug peddler named Gulzar, who is lodged in jail.

The police record revealed that a total of 23 cases of NDPS were registered against Gulzar.

The demolition drive was carried out jointly by the district town planner and Karnal municipal corporation’s (KMC) town planning department.

Ajay Singh Tomar, commissioner of Karnal municipal corporation, said that the authorities were receiving complaints regarding the illegal construction and several notices were served to the owners of the properties but they did not give any response.

Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Inspector Mohan Lal, incharge of the crime investigation agency-II, sustained injuries due to an accident and he was taken to hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

As per officials, this was the second demolition drive by the authorities against Gulzar as his five commercial properties located in Saidpura were also demolished last month. ENDS

