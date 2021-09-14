Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug racket being operated by Ludhiana central jail inmate busted, two held
Drug racket being operated by Ludhiana central jail inmate busted, two held

A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 945-gram heroin from them; on questioning it was found that they were supplying drugs on the behest of a Ludhiana central jail inmate
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The accused drug peddlers in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT photo)

A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested two drug peddlers on Monday and recovered 945-gram heroin from their possession. According to STF officials, the drug supply racket was being operated by an inmate lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

The accused have been identified as Arjan Singh alias Garry, 26, and Manpreet Singh alias Mani, 18, both residents of Mohalla Azad Nagar, Dhuri Lines, Model Town.

Based on provided by the STF the jail staff recovered a mobile phone from Gurlal Singh alias Gopi, who is already facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF, Ludhiana Range, said the police arrested the duo following a tip-off as they were going towards Dholewal Chowk to supply the consignment. Their motorcycle has also been seized.

During questioning, it was revealed that Arjan was arrested in a case of attempt to murder and lodged in Central Jail, where he had come in contact with Gurlal, who has been lodged in jail in the past two years. Arjan Singh was bailed out in June 2021 and started supplying drugs for Gurlal Singh.

The Inspector added that Gurlal was using a mobile phone in the jail, from where he used to operate the racket. He added that they will bring Gurlal on a production warrant for questioning.

A case under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station, Mohali.

