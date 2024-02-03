 Drug smugglers get 10-year RI, ₹3 lakh fine in Mohali - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drug smugglers get 10-year RI, 3 lakh fine in Mohali

Drug smugglers get 10-year RI, 3 lakh fine in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 03, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Three drug smugglers were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling banned tablets and injections

Three drug smugglers were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling banned tablets and injections on Friday.

Three drug smugglers were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling banned tablets and injections (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three drug smugglers were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling banned tablets and injections (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of Mohali additional district and session judge Sandeep Kumar Singla also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on each convict.

The accused, Upinder Kumar of Kumbran, Harpreet Singh of Kambala and Pardeep Kumar of Bhabat in Mohali, were arrested in Lalru, while travelling on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. The accused tried to reverse their car after they spotted the check post, but were intercepted by the cops. The cops found bottles of banned intoxicants and injections under the car. The contraband was seized and the three men were arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

