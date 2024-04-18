Drummer held for stealing jewellery, cash from Chandigarh house

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a 38-year-old man who broke into a house in Sector 39 and made off with cash and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh on the intervening night between April 11 and 12. The accused, Rakesh Kumar, alias Bittu, 38, lives in EWS flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

Police said the accused was a professional drummer and turned to burglaries to fulfil his drug addiction needs.

The complainant, Rajiv Kaushal, had reported theft of gold and diamond jewellery, silver items, including coins, glasses, bowls and spoons, ₹35,000 in cash and a mobile phone from his house.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 380 (theft),457 (house-trespass ) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Following a probe, police arrested Kumar near the Marble market in Sarangpur on Monday. The stolen property was recovered from him. He was produced before a court and his police remand was obtained for further probe into his criminal activities.