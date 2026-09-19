Dry weather likely in Himachal from September 22, mercury to rise: IMD

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are expected to rise over the next few days as weather improves, leading to dry conditions statewide starting September 22, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The highest rainfall deficit of 63% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, followed by 31% in Hamirpur and 14% in Mandi district. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-6°C over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to rise by another 2-3°C over many parts of the state during the subsequent three to four days.

Similarly, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-4°C over many parts of the state during the next three to five days.

The weather office has predicted light showers at isolated places in the plains and middle hills of the state on September 19 and 20, while dry weather is expected to prevail in the high hill areas on both days. From September 22, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at many places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 3cm was recorded in Sunibhajji, followed by Seo Bagh (2cm), Manali (2cm), Kothi (1cm), Bajura Aws (1cm), Pandoh (1cm), Rampur Bushar (1cm) and Kufri (1cm).

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{{^usCountry}} During the ongoing monsoon season, the hill state has recorded 10% less rainfall so far, with 631.2 mm actual precipitation recorded from June 1 to September 18, against a normal of 698.3 mm. The highest rainfall deficit of 63% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, followed by 31% in Hamirpur and 14% in Mandi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the ongoing monsoon season, the hill state has recorded 10% less rainfall so far, with 631.2 mm actual precipitation recorded from June 1 to September 18, against a normal of 698.3 mm. The highest rainfall deficit of 63% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, followed by 31% in Hamirpur and 14% in Mandi district. {{/usCountry}}

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