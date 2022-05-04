DSGMC chief accuses SGPC of discriminating against Delhi Sikhs
: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday accused the SGPC of discriminating against the Sikhs based in the national capital by denying them facilities in the gurdwaras managed by the apex gurdwara body.
Kalka said that even though SGPC had announced ₹ 5 crores for the Delhi Sikhs, “whenever sangat from Delhi visit gurdwaras managed by the SGPC and request for the rooms in serai, they are denied the same and told that all rooms are already booked.”
Accompanied by general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon and other office bearers, Kalka was speaking at his first press conference in Amritsar after taking over as the DSGMC chief. He was appointed as DSGMC head in January.
Ruling out these accusations, SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said, “these allegations are totally false. Doors of gurdwaras are open for all devotees. All devotees are equal. We cannot even think of such kind of discrimination.”
Kalka said, “conspiracies are being hatched to trigger infighting in the community. Guru Granth Sahib is being desecrated at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in the name of maintaining possession of office by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). A series of akhand path is going on to maintain the possession. The SAD has deputed some nihangs and SGPC members there. Nobody from Delhi is supporting this. This is highly objectionable.”
Kalka had in March disassociated with SAD and formed a separate party along with 31 elected members of the gurudwara management committee following the party’s drubbing in the Punjab elections, a move that led the party to expel him from its primary membership.
Replying to a query on DSGMC’s understanding with the BJP-led Centre, Kalka said, “we all are members of the newly formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State) and have no relations with the BJP. Since BJP is ruling in the Centre, we have to go to the government for various purposes.”
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated. Thane Municipal Corporation is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed. In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group.
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
