DSGMC urges Delhi govt to stop painting Golden Temple on underpass walls

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outgoing chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to stop painting Golden Temple on the walls on an under-construction underpass at Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

Sirsa also termed the act as “disrespectful” to their religion according to the Sikh code of conduct. “We would like to draw your kind attention to the painting work of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) that is being carried out by the PWD on the side walls of an underpass being constructed at Ashram Chowk, New Delhi.

“For your information, as per the Sikh code of conduct, it is not permissible and considered disrespectful to our religion. Delhi Sikh Sangat is taking serious objection to it,” the letter read.

“You are requested to kindly issue the necessary orders for immediate stopping of the painting work,” it added.

Sirsa also shared the letter in a Twitter post.

“Painting Darbar Sahib on the walls of underpass at Ashram Chowk is highly objectionable. We urge @SatyendarJain Ji to immediately pass the order of stopping this painting work,” he wrote.