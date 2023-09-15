DSP Bhat, a second-generation cop, always led from the front

Of the three army and police officers who were killed in Kokernag in an encounter with militants on Wednesday, 34-year-old Humayun Muzamil Bhat was the youngest.

Wife of DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who lost his life in the Anantnag encounter, breaks down during the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhat was a second-generation cop. His father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, retired as an inspector general of police in Kashmir. The DSP’s colleagues and friends said that he was someone who “always led form the front”.

Married last year, Bhat is survived by his wife Fatima, one-month-old daughter, his father, mother and a sister. Visuals of his father at the wreath-laying ceremony of the young cop had aggrieved hearts around the nation.

“Until recently, we were bearing the weight of our colleagues’ coffins. Tragically, we find ourselves carrying the coffins of our own sons today, who are dying in this Pakistan sponsored terrorism,” said senior superintendent of police, Imtiyaz Hussain.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat, who has fought militancy and dealt with severe law and order issues in Kashmir in his time as a police officer, was walked to his son’s coffin by another officer. Those few steps he took to bid farewell to his slain son, were probably the most difficult of his life, even more so than walking into enemy fire.

“Our colleague laying a wreath on the mortal remains of his son…Humayun leaves behind a month-old baby. Ghulam Hassan knew the risk that comes with the J&K police service and still allowed his son to join serve the country,” said former director general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid.

The Kokernag operation was the second major incident this year where security forces lost three young officers, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak of army’s 19 RR and Humayun Muzamil.

The funeral of Humayun on Wednesday night was attended by hundreds from all walks of life at the officer’s residence in Humhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam. Director general of police Dilbag Singh and Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar were also at the ceremony.

Humayun, who briefly worked with the social welfare department, joined the police service six years ago after qualifying the exam in 2018. His friends and acquaintances remember him for his unassuming and down-to-earth personality.

“I am shocked that I have lost my dear friend, a brilliant student and a great human being,” said advocate and political activist Sheikh Aamir.

Aamir said that Humayun would visit him and his cop brother at their Nowgam residence for tips to qualify the civil services. “His father would send him to us for guidance when he was preparing for the civil services. When he qualified and joined the police, I used to feel proud for being his guide,” said Aamir.

He said that just like his father, who is known for his honesty, Humayun would impact everybody with his nobility.

