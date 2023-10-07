A Dubai-based logistics company, the world’s largest, has offered drone technology for medical supplies in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh to aid the state’s disaster relief initiatives.

Dubai-based company offers drone technology for HP's disaster relief

The offer was made by United Parcel Service (UPS), world’s largest logistics company, vice president Christina Struller Da Costa and director Dinkar Singh in a meeting with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

UPS, the world’s largest logistics company, offered to extend a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh to overcome the aftermath of the disaster caused by the monsoon fury that left many areas ravaged by floods.

The company offered assistance to the state government in the form of drone technology for transportation of medicines and vaccines to remote areas of the state. Additionally, the UPS also assured to supply much-needed medicines and vaccines to the state government ‘free of cost’.

Expressing gratitude to the company for the proposal of advanced logistics technology to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas, the CM said that the department of digital technology and governance would develop a detailed proposal for the company, and the state government would decide to rope-in the services of the company thereafter taking into consideration their proposal.

CM Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with extensive damage caused by torrential rains and landslides during the monsoon season, resulting in huge losses to both public and private properties.

“In response, the state government has been tirelessly working to assist affected individuals, despite limited resources. To aid in the recovery efforts, the government has allocated a relief package of ₹4,500 crore,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister said that the invaluable support from people of the state, marked by a historic donation exceeding ₹200 crore to Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, and their enthusiastic willingness to lend a helping hand, has played a crucial role in alleviating the challenges faced during this difficult period.

Secretary, digital technology and governance, Dr. Abhishek Jain was also present in the meeting.

