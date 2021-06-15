Dugri man mowed down by SUV in Ludhiana

A 24-year-old man from Dugri lost his life while two others suffered injuries after a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit another SUV and four two-wheelers on Ishar Nagar canal bridge on Sunday night.

The accused is Parshotam Sharma, a resident of Basant Avenue, who was in inebriated condition allegedly. The accused owns an electroplating factory and he was returning home from the Doraha side. The deceased is Parminder Singh of CRPF Colony, who ran a mobile repair shop.

Dehlon SHO Sukhdev Singh said when Parshotam reached Ishar Nagar bridge, he hit another SUV in an attempt to overtake. The SUV, belonging to Mandeep Singh of Dholewal, further hit two bikes and one scooter parked on the roadside. Mandeep’s vehicle then rammed into an electricity pole and turned over. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Parshotam’s SUV also hit a Royal Enfield Bullet and dragged it for at least 20 metres. Parminder, who was riding that bikes, died on the spot. The SHO added that Parshotam also sustained injuries in the mishap, but he managed to escape.

He said it was suspected that Parshotam was drunk. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against him. Efforts are on to nab him, he added.

Speeding i20 overturns after hitting car, three-wheeler

In another accident, a speeding Hyundai i20 overturned after hitting a Hyundai Santro and a three-wheeler near Gill Chowk on Sunday night. Three persons, including occupants of i20 and auto driver, suffered injuries in the mishap.

SI Sulakhan Singh said Kartik, 22, of Haryana and his friend from Chandigarh were returning from Atam Nagar when the former lost control over the vehicle, which hit the parked Santro car, rammed into a three-wheeler and turned over.

Occupant of Santro, Sarbjit Singh, said he, along with his two children and sister, was sitting in the car, while his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables. They all had a narrow escape in the incident.

A salesman of a bread company and a labourer died in separate road mishaps on Monday.

In the first case, Pawan Kumar, 23, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar was killed while the driver of pick-up truck he was travelling in injured when it crashed into Kaind Bridge on Malerkotla Road.

In the second accident, a 46-year-old man, Shivraj of Phillaur, was crushed to death by a speeding bus near Ladhowal toll plaza.