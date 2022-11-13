Dumping of trash at Jhurriwala village | Angry residents slam brakes on garbage trucks

Residents of trans-Ghaggar sectors in Panchkula, who are on an indefinite strike against the dumping of garbage at Jhurriwala, located on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar Highway, stopped all trucks passing from the area on Saturday, the second day of their agitation.

Protesting under the banner of “Sangam Jhurriwala dumping ground committee”, residents from Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 alleged that they have to bear the brunt of the foul smell and water contamination caused by garbage dumping. They added that many have also developed health issues.

Panchkula city generates about 200 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Earlier it was dumped in Sector 23. But after ceasing dumping of garbage at the Sector 23 landfill, the MC, reportedly without adequate clearance, had converted 12 acres of forest land in Jhurriwala into a dumping ground, posing a severe threat to ecology and wildlife.

“Many letters were written to the authorities, including the CM, but as no one paid heed, residents have decided to sit on protest at the dumping site. Hundreds of people from at least nine sectors, located near the dumping ground, have started a “kuda rok abhiyaan (stop garbage dumping campaign)” against the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC),” said advocate Parshant, who is one of the residents of the area.

MC commissioner Varinder Lathar was not available for comments.

DC seeks report

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, meanwhile, held a meeting and sought a detailed report on sewage and industrial waste being thrown into Ghaggar river, on Monday. He has sought action plans from various departments to know what has been done and what can be done in the future to check the problem. “Identify all such spots from where polluted water enters the river and how it can be connected with the sewerage treatment plant,” he told officials.

Central panel also termed site unfit for dumping

Even an expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of environment, forest and climate change came down heavily on the Panchkula MC for not doing a “decent job” while converting forest land into a dumping ground.

In its report, the committee deemed that it will be a “disaster” to set up an integrated municipal solid waste management facility (IMSWM) at Jhurriwala village by clearing a natural forest and declared that the site proposed by the Panchkula MC is unfit for the project.

The committee further observed that there seem to be discrepancies in the forest clearance and it needs investigation. It also sought a probe into the allegation that drinking water borewells were shut because of poor quality of water.

Litigations related to Jhurriwala dumping ground are pending in Punjab and Haryana high court, with next hearing on November 29, and in the National Green Tribunal on November 15.