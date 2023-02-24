Duping of investors:300 acres owned by Pearls Group identified in Punjab’s Patiala

Patiala The company is accused of duping 5.5 crore investors across the country of ₹ 60,000 crore. (Representational Photo)

After chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked deputy commissioners across Punjab to identify land or properties of Pearls Group, a chit fund company, the Patiala district administration has found that the firm owns 309 acres in Patiala and Rajpura.

The company is accused of duping 5.5 crore investors across the country of ₹60,000 crore.

On the directions of the Supreme Court and Justice Lodha Committee, special teams have also been set up to identify other properties of the Pearls Group, said Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney.

“District revenue officer of Patiala will be the nodal officer to look into the claims of Pearls Group investors. They can contact the officer in room no. 331, block A of the administrative complex, Patiala,” according to a statement.