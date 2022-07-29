Dushyant announces girdawari to assess crop damage due to rains

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday announced that the state government will initiate a special girdawari to assess crop damage due to heavy rain in the last couple of days.

Interacting with reporters in Jhajjar, Chautala said the crops were damaged in Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and other parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and the government has decided to initiate special girdawari to assess the loss.

“After the girdawari, compensation will be deposited in farmers’ account,” the deputy CM added.

Chautala said he had called a meeting of the party’s panchayati raj unit to decide whether to contest the upcoming panchayat polls on symbol or not.