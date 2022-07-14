Dushyant finds detractors within JJP, party says ‘sign of democracy’

It seems all’s not well within the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has found two detractors in his party, who have been mincing no words while criticising his style of functioning.

JJP’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera has been continuously expressing displeasure at Dushyant’s way of working while heaping praises on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the same breath. His colleague and Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh meanwhile has been skipping party meetings as he is reportedly miffed over the delay in the start of development works in his constituency.

Two days ago while interacting with reporters in Narwana, Surjakhera took a potshot at the deputy CM, stating, “I don’t know what process he (Dushyant) follows. CM Khattar, however, has been listening to all MLAs’ grievances and he has ensured development in my area.” He was quick to add, “I don’t have issues with the deputy CM but sometimes, differences crop up within families.”

This is not the first time that JJP MLAs have expressed unhappiness over Dushyant’s functioning. Earlier, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had slammed the deputy CM for “keeping all major portfolios to himself”.

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Tohana MLA Devender Babli also expressed displeasure over the same issue. Babli was later accommodated in the cabinet.

The JJP has 10 legislators, of which many are said to be disgruntled with party leadership.

When contacted JJP state president Nishan Singh, said there is no rift within the party and all MLAs stand united.

“All MLAs have been raising their issues, which is a sign of democracy. Our party leadership has been listening to the grievances of MLAs and making efforts to resolve them,” Nishan Singh added.

JJP’s media in-charge Deepkamal Saharan said, “Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh had specifically raised the issue of construction of three roads, which have been a long-pending demand of the people. The party has no differences with him.”

A senior JJP leader said Narwana MLA Ramniwas had started criticising the party leadership without sharing his grievances with them and it seems that he was being misled by others.