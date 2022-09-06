Dussehra celebrations: Tremors of Mohali joyride crash keep Ludhiana officials, contractors on toes

At a time when the city was gearing up for Dussehra celebrations after a two-year lull amid to the Covid pandemic, the recent incident in Mohali — where a joyride crashed down 50 ft, leaving 10 people including children injured — has turned some of the excitement into apprehension, with safety issues regarding swings at fair taking centre stage.

Police commissionerate’s licensing department officials reveal that as of now, no non-objection certificates (NOC) have been issued for rides at the Dussehra fairs — adding that the applications are still in process.

Following the incident in Mohali, officials have been directed to conduct physical safety inspection of rides before issuing the NOCs.

The applicants are required to get the certificates from land authorities — Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in case of government land and other departments including fire, local police, public works (electricity branch) and pollution, given that effigies are also burnt as part of the celebrations.

“We mark the departments from where the applicants are required to get the NOC. The PWD issues the NOC after inspecting the swings and also inspects them during the fairs,” said Gurpreet Singh, who is a dealing hand at the licensing branch.

The city hosts over 10 major Dussehra fairs at different sites including Daresi ground, GLADA ground in Sector 32, Basti Jodhewal, Ghumar mandi and Dugri. The rides hosted at these sites often include giant wheels, columbuses, pendulum rides and teacups.

The officials said that the contractors are required to keep the medical assistance team and Fire emergency team on standby at their own expense. The officials at the police department said that no NOCs have been granted yet, and the contractors are required to fulfil other obligations before getting permission.

Speaking of the safety measures, district commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “It will be ensured that no compromise is made with the safety of the people, the contractors will need to produce safety certificates of their rides.”

‘Cumbersome process’

A contractor who did not wish to be named said, “The process to get the NOCs and permissions from various departments is cumbersome. We were planning to start the fair from September 15 onwards, but as the official procedures are pending we are bound to get delayed.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ajaypal Devasar, another contractor setting up shop at the Daresi Dussehra ground said, “A single window system for getting the NOCs will be favourable to the contractors and will remove the need for middlemen. We try to fulfil all the requirements to satisfy the administration and make sure that there is no mistake on our part.”

Rly dept report, police post ensured

The tragic incident wherein crowds gathered near a railway crossing in Amritsar for the Dussehra celebration in 2018 met with an accident that left 59 dead and over 100 others injured, the administration had also started taking advance reports from the railway department as precautionary measure.

“The administration also ensures that the fair site is at an adequate distance from schools and other educational institutes. A police post is also installed inside the fair to maintain the law-and-order situation and prevent instances of theft and snatching of valuables,” an police department official said.