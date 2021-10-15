Dussehra festivities in Ludhiana: Demon king to go up in flames at 23 locations

With Covid-19 pandemic approaching its nadir, the stage is set for mega Dussehra celebrations in the city on Friday. As many as 23 Ram Lila committees have taken consent from the police for ‘Ravan Dehan’ with the tallest Ravana effigy (100-ft) being erected in Daresi ground.

With 50% gathering allowed for outdoor events, the Ram Lila committees have opened the gates for residents who missed the festivities last year due to the raging pandemic.

Out of the total 23 sites, major events will take place in Daresi, Giaspura, Sector 39 on Chandigarh road, Dugri among few other areas. The celebrations will also be witnessed at Aggar Nagar, Jamalpur etc.

While Dussehra fairs were being organised in different parts of the city, including Daresi, Chandigarh road, Upkar Nagar, Dugri etc for over a week, the committees remained occupied in making arrangements for Ravana Dehan. At a few places including Daresi, closed-circuit television cameras have also been installed to keep vigil.

Kamal Bassi, member of Shri Ram Lila Committee, Daresi, said, “Residents are very excited about Ravana Dehan this year, as they missed the celebrations last year due to restrictions on gathering. Daresi ground has been holding Dussehra celebrations for over a century.”

The effigy of Meghnath was burned on Thursday.

“Ravana Dehan will take place on Thursday evening at around 5:30pm and the event is open to public. Permissions have been sought from the administration. However, we appeal to the residents to follow Covid-appropriate behavior during the celebrations,” said Bassi.

Few committees have cut short the celebrations, but are still excited about Ravana Dehan, which remained a low-key affair last year.

Upkar Nagar Dussehra committee president Channi Gill said, “The Dussehra celebrations have been toned down this year too due to the pandemic and no procession was organised in the area, unlike the past. However, Ravana Dehan will take place as it used to in the pre-Covid era. A 55-ft tall effigy is being erected and the event is open for everyone.”

Joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezhian said 23 Dussehra/Ram Lila committees have taken permission to organise Ravana Dehan.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said no fresh guidelines have been received from the government regarding Dussehra celebrations this year. “As per the previous guidelines, 50% gathering is allowed at an outdoor event. The committees, however, have been told to ensure that the Covid guidelines are followed strictly.”

Ravana Dehan sites reduced

Though the committees and residents are excited over Dussehra celebrations, the number of Ravana Dehan events being organised in the city have been reduced in comparison to the past due to the pandemic.

As per information, Ravana Dehan was organised at around 80 sites in the city in 2019, while the celebrations took place only at eight sites last year due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions. This year, the permission has been sought by 23 committees.

General secretary of Krishna Mandir Trust in Model Town Extension, KP Gosain said they will not be organising a mega event this year too as it is difficult to manage the rush of visitors. “Only a symbolic celebration will take place by burning around 10-15-ft Ravana effigy,” he said.

Over 70 firefighters on stand-by

To ensure residents safety from any sort of fire mishap, as many as 70 firefighters will remain on standby. Assistant divisional fire officer Swarn Chand said fire tenders will also be stationed in different points of the city during Dussehra and Diwali celebrations to reduce reaction time. There are 17 fire tenders available at the five fire stations in the city and tubewells have also been checked in different parts of the city to ensure proper supply of water in case of a fire.

2,000 police personnel to guard city on Dussehra

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said around 2,000 police personnel would keep a strict vigil in city during Dussehra celebrations on Friday.

Bhullar said elaborate security arrangements have been made at all 23 locations where Ravana Dehan is to take place. He said additional force from Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, has also been called in.

While visiting some of the locations in Sector-39 Chandigarh road, Daresi and other areas, the police commissioner reiterated the firm commitment of the police to maintain law and order at all spots. The CP also held meetings with gazetted rank officials and asked them to ensure round- the-clock patrolling at spots with high footfall.

According to security arrangements, three gazetted rank officials will be present at three major Dussehra Melas in the city, including Daresi, Jamalpur and Rajguru Nagar. At least one gazetted officer will be present at other locations for security arrangements. Dog squad and anti-sabotage teams have already started checking at all 23 places where effigies of Ravana will be burnt. The police teams have scanned all swings and stalls at the Melas.

Traffic diversion plan for Daresi

As Daresi ground is situated in old city area, surrounded by narrow streets and thick population, traffic jams are expected after 11am on Friday. Police have chalked out a special traffic diversion plan to maintain flow of traffic. According to the plan, entry of three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be banned near Daresi and surrounding areas, including Old Sabji Mandi near Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital, Malganj Chowk, Books Market Road, Ved Mandir Chowk, T-point kila Mohalla, Shivpuri road and Ghada Bhan Chowk. Visitors can park their vehicles near Chhoti Daresi ground and parking of Dr BL Kapoor memorial Hospital.