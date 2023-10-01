Dutch firm to set up 142-crore animal feed plant in Rajpura

De Heus, a global animal feed company from The Netherlands, will set up a ₹142-crore plant in Rajpura, Punjab, to produce quality animal feed and bring best farm practices to farmers to increase their earnings. This is the first major investment by a Dutch company in Punjab.

Rutger Oudejans, business group director (premix & specialties) and country director, De Heus, India, giving details about the project at a press conference in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The plant, being set up by De Heus India, will produce a full livestock product portfolio of compound feed, concentrates, base mix and dairy mineral mixes. In the first phase, to be realised in the first quarter of 2025, the plant will produce 180 kilo metric tonnes (kMT) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 kMT. The factory will have two dedicated lines.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will be the chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory at Vividha Industrial Park, Rajpura, on Sunday. Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan Marisa Gerards will be the guest of honour.

Rutger Oudejans, business group director (premix & specialties) and country director, De Heus, India, said, “During our six-year presence in this region, producing animal feed through rented feed mills, we have realised the potential of Punjab and Haryana in driving accelerated growth in the areas of animal husbandry and livestock.”

“While Punjab is a major dairy region with over 3,000 commercial dairy farms, Haryana is a key poultry region exporting broilers and eggs to nearby states,” Oudejans said, adding, “Both states are rich in raw materials used in production of animal feed, with multiple crops per annum and a long tradition in farming. This is a great advantage for the company in delivering good quality feeds and ensuring their uninterrupted availability.”

