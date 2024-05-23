 Duty-bound to conduct peaceful elections - Hindustan Times
Duty-bound to conduct peaceful elections

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2024 05:14 AM IST

To instil a sense of security among voters ahead of the voting day on June 1, district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday led a flag march of Punjab Police in various areas of the city.

The flag march started from Millerganj police post to Janta Nagar chowk via Gill Chowk. (HT file photo)
The flag march started from Millerganj police post to Janta Nagar chowk via Gill Chowk.

Speaking with mediapersons after the march, Sawhney said drones would be used to keep surveillance two days (48 hours) prior to voting. The campaigning activities would also come to an end during this period and a strict vigil would be kept.

She said the district administration was duty-bound to maintain peace, and law and order in the city. She added flag marches are a confidence building measure and more such marches would be held across the district in the coming days. No anti-social element would be allowed to disturb peace, she added.

DEO Sawhney called upon people to exercise their vote without any fear on June 1.

She said that entry points of the district had been completely sealed and it had been divided into special zones for security purposes.

Furthermore, she said that patrolling parties of CAPFs and state police had been deployed besides carrying out regular flag marches and foot marches especially in vulnerable areas, as a confidence-building measure.

Sawhney further said police nakas, flying squad teams (FSTs), static surveillance teams (SSTs) and integrated nakas by excise and CAPFs had been established to keep a strict vigil across the district.

