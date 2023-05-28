Board Ludhiana court complex’s lift at your own risk

Thousands of petitioners, including senior citizens and individuals with limited mobility, are having a hard time to navigate the six floors of the Ludhiana court complex as one of the two public lifts installed there is dysfunctional for the last two years, raising safety concerns for those who board the two-decade-old elevator.

Visitors at the Ludhiana court complex lined up in front of a lift as the other one lies dysfunctional. (HT Photo)

With only one lift functional, visitors have to wait in long queues to go up and down the floors of the building. The lifts, which were installed 20 years ago, have surpassed their recommended lifespan of 15 years, making them potential threats.

The old lifts in the court complex have caused worry among the public, especially because many people visit the building’s six floors regularly. This situation is particularly tough for older people and those with trouble moving, as they struggle to climb the multiple sets of stairs. The broken lift makes things even worse for them, making it a difficult journey for them to reach the courtrooms and seek justice.

Last year, seven people, including six advocates, got stuck in the lift meant for advocates. This incident, along with the poor condition of the lifts, had highlighted the urgency needed to address the safety risks in the district court complex.

Visitors have expressed their frustration over the lack of proper lift facilities in the building.

Rajesh Kumar, 61, a petitioner who has been attending court for the past six months, stated, “The crowded staircases make it extremely inconvenient for us to reach the courtrooms. It is even more challenging for elderly individuals like me who have difficulty climbing stairs. The authorities must take immediate action to repair the dysfunctional lift and provide better facilities for visitors.”

Sunita Sharma, a regular court visitor, stressed on the risks associated with overcrowded functional lift.

“The crowded lift poses a serious safety hazard. People are forced to wait in long queues, wasting their time and increasing the chances of accidents. It is imperative for the court administration to prioritise the well-being and convenience of the visitors by ensuring functional and adequate lift facilities.”

Advocate Vinod Chawla said, “As an advocate, my chamber is located on the eighth floor of the new building. Often my clients request me to come down due to the difficulty elderly people face in climbing the stairs. The only functional lift is always crowded. I appeal to the concerned authorities to address the issue promptly by repairing the dysfunctional lift and add more lifts for the public.”

The visitors face even more difficulties because the six elevators are only available for the advocates, leaving limited choices for the general public.

Chetan Verma, president of the District Bar Association, revealed that multiple letters regarding the dysfunctional lift have been sent to the session judge and deputy commissioner. However, the shortage of funds has been cited as the major reason for the lack of action, he said.

“The lift that is currently functioning is also not safe. The lift’s recommended lifespan is 15 years, and these lifts were installed 20 years ago. It is disheartening to see the authorities neglecting the safety of the public,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba said, “I am not aware about the matter. I will look into it.”