Early warning system to be installed at Ghepan Glacial Lake in Sept

Addressing the fears of local over threat from the glacial lakes, deputy commissioner and chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, stated that the Early Warning System to be installed in September to continuously monitor the status of Ghepan Glacial Lake in Lahaul Spiti.

Addressing the fears of local over threat from the glacial lakes, deputy commissioner and chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, stated that the Early Warning System to be installed in September to continuously monitor the status of Ghepan Glacial Lake in Lahaul Spiti. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Learning from the devastation caused by the flood resulting from a glacial burst in Nepal, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has decided to further strengthen monitoring and precautionary measures regarding the Ghepan Glacial Lake, situated at an altitude of 4,070 meters.

Expert team to conduct scientific study

Bhadana stated that a team of five experts from the Geological Survey of India will visit the lake area on September 1, 2026, to conduct a detailed scientific study of the potential risks associated with Ghepan Glacial Lake. The expert team will stay in the region for 14 days to carry out a comprehensive scientific survey of the lake and its surrounding areas.

The DC stated that in November 2023, ISRO had informed the district administration through various channels about the increasing size of Ghepan Lake. ISRO had reported that the lake’s size had expanded significantly beyond normal levels and advised taking necessary precautionary measures in light of the potential risks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}