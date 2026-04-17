Early warning system to be installed at Himachal’s Sissu Lake

In a first for Himachal Pradesh, an early warning system will be installed at Sissu Lake in the Lahaul-Spiti to monitor potential disaster risks, marking a major step toward strengthening disaster preparedness in high-altitude regions. Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Dinesh Kumar Aswal and secretary Manish Bhardwaj, inspected the Sissu Lake from April 15 to 17. (File)

The system will issuing warnings well in advance of a disaster striking.

Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Dinesh Kumar Aswal and secretary Manish Bhardwaj, inspected the Sissu Lake from April 15 to 17.

Providing details regarding the visit, Aswal stated that its primary objective was to inspect the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Early Warning System (EWS)—proposed to be established there as a “Proof of Concept”—and to gain an understanding of its technical aspects.

He noted that sudden floods resulting from the bursting of glacial lakes (GLOFs) pose a significant challenge in mountainous regions. “This modern system, set to be installed at Sissu Lake, is capable of issuing warnings well in advance of a disaster striking. NDMA officials are currently assessing the system’s effectiveness through a successful demonstration and a knowledge-sharing session,” he added.

Addressing the plans to prevent flood-related damage along the banks of the Beas River, he noted that the Himalayas are currently growing at a rate of 1 mm to 17 mm annually—a phenomenon accompanied by escalating challenges such as climate change.

He observed that in the modern era, our scientific advancements are often proceeding in contravention of nature’s laws, leading to far-reaching consequences.