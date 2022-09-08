Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.