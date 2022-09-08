Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:12 AM IST

The earthquake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image/HT)
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.

Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP