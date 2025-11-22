{Ease of doing business} Mann launches phase-II of Fastrack Punjab portal, brings 173 services under single window

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday launched the second phase of the “Fastrack Punjab Portal,” integrating 173 industrial services on a single platform to further streamline business facilitation in the state. CM Bhagwant Mann during the launch of the second phase of the “Fastrack Punjab Portal’ on Friday. (Sourced)

Speaking at the event, Mann said Punjab’s industrial policy has entered a new era with the introduction of a genuine “single window with a single pen” system, aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency. He emphasised that a pen carries more power than a stick, symbolising constructive governance and timely decision-making.

Mann said the government has introduced the concept of “deemed approval” to ensure that industries receive timely clearances, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to becoming an investor-friendly destination. Currently, 47 services across nine departments are already operational on the portal, and the CM noted that pendency of applications has dropped to zero due to coordinated monitoring.

The CM highlighted that Punjab has seen a significant reverse migration of industries, drawing new investments worth ₹1.40 lakh crore and generating nearly five lakh jobs. He urged the state’s youth to shift from being job seekers to becoming job creators by starting their own ventures.

Calling businessmen the second “annadata” after farmers, Mann said both groups are essential to Punjab’s economic growth. He added that the government is implementing major reforms to simplify industrial processes and enhance transparency. The recently approved Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Rules, 2025, will offer substantial relief to entrepreneurs, he said.

Mann noted that Punjab has emerged as a preferred investment destination for companies from Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, Dubai, South Korea, Singapore, and Spain. With industry-friendly policies and transparent governance, the state has strengthened its position in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

He said the Fastrack Punjab Portal is now India’s most advanced single-window system, providing over 150 business services and eliminating all offline submissions. Under the Punjab Right to Business Act, units investing up to ₹125 crore can secure In-Principle Approval in just three days.

Mann also outlined several other reforms, including a fixed 45-day approval timeline, automatic deemed approvals for delayed decisions, investor support through WhatsApp and AI chatbots, and simplified procedures for fire NOCs and land conversions. He added that Punjab believes true industrial progress comes when the government and industry work together.